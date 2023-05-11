Thursday, May 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Russian oil and gas revenues down by 52% in January-April 2023

Russian oil and gas revenues down by 52% in January-April 2023
Anadolu
3:02 PM | May 11, 2023
International

Russia’s oil and gas revenues plummeted by 52% year on year in the first four months of this year, totaling 2.3 trillion rubles ($30.2 billion), according to the Russian Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

The ministry attributed the revenue decline during the January–April period to "the drop in Urals oil blend prices and the contraction of natural gas export volumes."

The overall budget deficit during the same period stood at 3.4 trillion rubles, the ministry said, adding that the total budget revenue also dropped by 22% to 7.8 trillion rubles compared to the same period last year.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1683782214.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023