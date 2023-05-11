Satellite station of Forensic Science Agency inaugurated

SARGODHA - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharuk Ka­mal Siddiqui and Director General (DG) Forensic Science Agency (FSA) Dr Ashraf Tahir inaugurated the very first satellite station of the agency on Wednesday.

The establishment of the FSA satellite station is aimed at enhancing capability of investigation and converting the old method of investigation into modern one in the police department.

All district police officers (DPOs) were present at the inaugural ceremony, held at the RPO office Sargodha. The re­gional police officer said that the satel­lite station would help establish police investigation process of sensitive cases at modern lines.

DHQ TEACHING HOSPITAL RENAMED

Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Pun­jab changed the name of District Head­quarter (DHQ) Teaching Hospital to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital.

While talking to media here on Wednesday, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Muhammad Younis Siddiqui said that the hospital renamed on the direc­tion of the Punjab government.

“Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital was completely shifted on solar system,” he said and added that the blood bank in the hospital was shifted to a new place while a new 7-bed surgical ward was also set up in the hospital. MS Mohammad You­nis further said that for the convenience of the public, the MRI test would be conduct­ed in two shifts from 8am to 8pm.