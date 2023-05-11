SATRC workshop on PRS concludes

ISLAMABAD-The South Asian Telecommunication Regulators’ Council (SATRC) three-day Workshop on Policy, Regulation and Services (PRS) concluded here on Wednesday.

The discussions and deliberations were related to key matters of ‘ICT regulatory landscape in South Asia’.

Over the course of 10 sessions, 45 experts and representatives from various fields, including telecom and ICT regulatory bodies, the telecom industry, academia shared ideas and best practices related to the workshop’s topics, said a news release issued here.

The outcomes of the workshop included an emphasis on the significance of a national optical fibre backbone for 5G networks and using the Universal Service Obligation Fund to build it.

Other items focused on localizing OTT communication platforms, enabling framework for NGSO connectivity, LEO frequency band evolution and responsible satellite operations.

Ethical challenges related to deep fakes and Artificial Intelligence (AI) along with the importance of cross-sector collaboration and digital transformation was also highlighted by Chair of SATRC working group PRS, DG S&D. Member (Compliance & Enforcement), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Khawar Siddique Khokhar praised SATRC for conducting such a useful workshop.

He said, “The Workshop is important for the discussion of current and future dynamics of the ICT landscape in South Asia and beyond.”

During his closing remarks, the Secretary General (SG) of Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT), Masanori Kondo said that the diverse perspectives and expertise at the Workshop widened insights and ignited new possibilities for ICT development.

He thanked PTA for hosting the Workshop and for the hospitality extended to the delegates.

The SATRC Workshop on PRS was hosted by PTA and was attended by delegates from the 9 SATRC member countries as well as representatives from national and international organizations.