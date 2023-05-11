SC rejects PTI petition challenging Imran arrest

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday turned down the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's petition challenging the Islamabad High Court’s decision that PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrest was legal.
PIT leader Fawad Chaudhry approached the apex court against the IHC verdict. However, Registrar Office raised objections on it saying that the PTI chief did not approach the relevant forum and that he could file an intra-court appeal.
It further stated that the petition did not have the signatures of the PTI chief.
While talking to media inside the SC premises, Fawad claimed, “The petition against Imran Khan’s arrest has been numbered and will be scheduled for hearing soon.” The PTI has prayed to the Supreme Court to set aside the IHC order and after hearing the parties the warrant dated May 01, 2023, issued by the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), be declared void and also direct the authorities to release Imran Khan forthwith in the interest of justice. Chief Justice IHC Aamir Farooq a day ago (Tuesday) had declared that Imran Khan’s arrest from the court’s premises was carried out legally. The court also issued notices to the secretary interior and the inspector-general of Islamabad police for contempt of court. The court also issued instructions to the registrar to lodge an FIR, and to submit a report on the inquiry by May 16. Fawad Ch said, “As soon as Imran Khan was arrested, a legal and constitutional crisis was created in the country.” He added that an economic crisis would also arise in the country. “Bloomberg reported that the arrest of Imran Khan will increase the risk of default,” he added. The PTI leader then said that arson and violence were not the way of PTI and that they could not “afford” to set buildings on fire. Referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s acquittal from the NAB money laundering case, Fawad said, “Yesterday, Imran Khan was arrested for creating a free university for the poor, and today, Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz were acquitted in money laundering case”.