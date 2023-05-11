SC rejects PTI petition challenging Imran arrest

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday turned down the Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-In­saf's petition challeng­ing the Islamabad High Court’s decision that PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrest was legal.

PIT leader Fawad Chaudhry approached the apex court against the IHC verdict. How­ever, Registrar Office raised objections on it saying that the PTI chief did not approach the relevant forum and that he could file an in­tra-court appeal.

It further stated that the petition did not have the signatures of the PTI chief.

While talking to me­dia inside the SC prem­ises, Fawad claimed, “The petition against Imran Khan’s arrest has been numbered and will be scheduled for hearing soon.” The PTI has prayed to the Supreme Court to set aside the IHC order and after hearing the parties the war­rant dated May 01, 2023, is­sued by the Chairman Na­tional Accountability Bureau (NAB), be declared void and also direct the authorities to release Imran Khan forth­with in the interest of jus­tice. Chief Justice IHC Aamir Farooq a day ago (Tues­day) had declared that Im­ran Khan’s arrest from the court’s premises was carried out legally. The court also is­sued notices to the secre­tary interior and the inspec­tor-general of Islamabad police for contempt of court. The court also issued in­structions to the registrar to lodge an FIR, and to submit a report on the inquiry by May 16. Fawad Ch said, “As soon as Imran Khan was arrested, a legal and constitutional cri­sis was created in the coun­try.” He added that an eco­nomic crisis would also arise in the country. “Bloomberg reported that the arrest of Imran Khan will increase the risk of default,” he add­ed. The PTI leader then said that arson and violence were not the way of PTI and that they could not “afford” to set buildings on fire. Refer­ring to Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif’s acquittal from the NAB money laundering case, Fawad said, “Yesterday, Imran Khan was arrested for creating a free university for the poor, and today, Shah­baz Sharif and Hamza Shah­baz were acquitted in money laundering case”.