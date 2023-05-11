Secretary visits wheat procurement centres

SIALKOT - Punjab Popu­lation Welfare Secre­tary Salman Ijaz visited wheat procurement cen­tres in Daska and Saran­wali tehsils and took a detailed review of the procurement process. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Muhammad Faisal said that accord­ing to the instructions of the Punjab government, gunny bags had been provided to farmers for wheat procurement in the district. A target of 90,000 metric tonnes of wheat procurement had been set in the district, and so far 1,500 farm­ers had received about 100,000 gunny bags from the centres. He said till now 50 percent of the target of wheat purchase had been achieved. He said the Punjab govern­ment had instructed the staff posted at 14 check-posts in four teh­sils to achieve the target of wheat procurement in the Sialkot district. Similarly, administrative and food department officers conducted 166 raids on complaints of il­legal storage of wheat in different areas, 113 vehi­cles were caught taking wheat out of the district and a total of 8,934 met­ric tonnes of wheat had been seized and shifted to government godowns. District Food Controller Nasrullah Khan said ac­cording to instructions of Deputy Commission­er (DC) Adnan Mehm­ood Awan, they were in touch with farmers, who had received gunny bags. He said immedi­ate shifting of wheat to procurement centres was being ensured after harvesting is completed. The secretary direct­ed the incharge of the Daska Centre to ensure achievement of target in any case and negligence would not be tolerated in this regard. Later, Secre­tary Population Salman Ijaz also visited Family Health Clinic Daska. Dis­trict Officer (DO) Popula­tion Pervaiz Ranjha and medical officers briefed the secretary. The sec­retary expressed his satisfaction on the de­partmental performance and congratulated the officers for performing their duties honestly and diligently.