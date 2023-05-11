Showbiz celebrities condemn Imran Khan's arrest

Pakistani showbiz actors have condemned the arrest of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, terming the act "a dark chapter" in the country's politics.

Actor Maya Ali has expressed her strong disapproval of Imran Khan's arrest, saying that it is a dark day for the nation.

Taking to Instagram, Maya Ali shared a story in which she conveyed her thoughts on the arrest, highlighting that the nation's captain and sole prime minister has been targeted. She further questioned the irony of the situation, asking how much longer will this continue?

Maya Ali further urged them not to resort to violence, damage property, or harm individuals who support their cause. Emphasising the seriousness of the situation, she urged everyone to handle it sensibly and avoid causing harm, stating that those responsible for damaging property are not part of their movement.

Maya also emphasised the need to assist people in these challenging times and unite as a nation, as per the desires of their captain.

In the midst of the ongoing developments, actor Maryam Nafees also shared her reaction to Imran Khan's arrest through an Instagram story.

Meanwhile, actor Mahira Khan turned to faith, seeking divine intervention and guidance in light of the prevailing situation in the country.