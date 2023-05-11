Thursday, May 11, 2023
Sindh IGP conducts aerial inspection of city to review security situation

May 11, 2023
KARACHI-Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday conducted an aerial inspection of the areas of Tower, Sohrab Goth, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Dalmia Millennium Point in Karachi.

The IGP was flanked by the Additional IG Special Branch, according to a spokesman of Sindh Police.

The Sindh Police Chief reviewed the current law and order situation and security deployment. He said the protection of the life and property of the people and all the important installations in the province were the priorities of the Sindh Police.

The IGP ordered the deployment of reserve, anti-rights troops district-wise. He also directed the officers concerned to strengthen the security measures under random snap checking and picketing. Additional manpower of police given to DIGs of Karachi As many as 1,500 additional manpower of police were placed at the disposal of different zonal DIGs in Karachi.

According to a notification on Wednesday, the personnel from Shahid Hayat Police Training Centre and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Elite Police Training Center were deployed with DIGs of the West, South and East zones of the megalopolis.

The manpower of 500 personnel were deployed in each of the three zones. Besides, the DIGs were asked to make necessary arrangements for transportation, administrative and other welfare issues of the allocated force. The order read that no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

