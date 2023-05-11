Sindh schools to remain open despite ongoing protests

KARACHI-All schools in Sindh will remain open and in case any educational institution were to remain shut, its administration would face action, despite ongoing protests across the nation, the provincial government said Wednesday.

“All the principals/ administrators of privately managed institutions/ schools [in] Sindh are hereby directed to keep their institutions/ schools open on May 11, 2023 and onward as usual,” the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department said in a notification.

“Necessary strict action shall be taken against […] institutions found closed of their own accord and their registration shall be cancelled immediately under Section 8 of the Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation and Control) Ordinance, 2001, Amended Act 2003 and Rules 2005.” Meanwhile, Board of Secondary Education, Karachi, Controller Examinations Habibullah Suhag said that the matriculation exams would continue as per schedule.

The protests — which have entered the second day — were triggered after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested. Resultantly, at least four people have been killed and several injured. Punjab’s authorities have decided to shut down educational institutions across the province. In a notification, the Punjab School Education Department announced that all private and public schools will remain closed for the next two days — May 11 and May 12. The schools were closed today (May 10) as well. Punjab’s Higher Education Department also said that all educational institutes except medical colleges and universities would remain closed on May 11 and 12. “Secondary School First Annual exam, 2023 to be held on 11th and 12th May also postponed,” the notification added.