Thursday, May 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Syria’s Assad receives Saudi invitation to Arab summit

Syria’s Assad receives Saudi invitation to Arab summit
Agencies
May 11, 2023
International, Newspaper

DAMASCUS    -    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received an invi­tation to next week’s Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, the presidency said Wednesday, the first since his country’s war began over a decade ago.

On Sunday, the Arab League welcomed back Syr­ia’s government, securing Assad’s return to the Arab fold after years of isolation.

Assad received an invitation from Saudi King Salman “to participate in the 32nd Arab League summit which will be held in Jeddah on May 19”, the Syrian presidency said.Assad said the summit “will enhance joint Arab action to achieve the aspi­rations of the Arab peoples,” it said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar al-Sudairi, delivered the invitation, accord­ing to Saudi state news agency SPA. 

British Council cancels all exams across Pakistan amid unrest

He conveyed the King and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “wishes to the brotherly government and people of Syria for security and stability,” SPA said.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1683707446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023