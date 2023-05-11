TDAP holds Pak-Ethiopia Business Forum in Karachi

KARACHI-The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in Ethiopia, successfully organised the Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum the other day. The event took place at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Karachi, bringing together over 150 participants from various companies representing key sectors of both countries. The Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum served as a platform for Pakistani and Ethiopian businesses to explore new avenues of cooperation and develop a comprehensive strategy to enhance bilateral trade. Participants of event included representatives from diverse businesses and industries such as pharma and surgical goods, agro and food companies dealing with rice, pulses, lentils, sesame seeds, and spices, tour operators, tea & coffee, textile, and chemicals.

The Ethiopian delegation, led by Ambassador Mesganu Arega, Ethiopian State Minister of Foreign Affairs comprised government officials, state ministers, representatives from Ethiopian airlines, and esteemed personalities from different ministries. Two other state ministers namely, Kassahun Gofe, Minister of State, Ministry of Trade & Regional Integration; & Dr. Fozia Amin, Minister of State, Ministry of Innovation & Technology; were also part of delegation. Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, and Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi were present throughout the event. The event was also attended by senior officials from TDAP including Nasir Hamid, Senior Director General, Basit Rauf, Director General, Muhammad Arifullah, Director General, and other esteemed guests such as Jamil Ahmad Qureshi, Additional Secretary from Board of Investment. During the session, presentations were made on economic outlook and business & investment opportunities. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce was also signed. Furthermore, Ethiopian Airlines marked the occasion by launching its inaugural flight from Karachi to Ethiopia, enhancing connectivity between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, in his address, highlighted the significance of Ethiopian Airlines’ flights to Karachi, noting that it presented a unique opportunity for Pakistan to strengthen its relations not only with Ethiopia but with Africa as a whole. He stressed that the increased connectivity and the business forum would provide a platform for both sides to showcase business, trade, and investment opportunities in different sectors of Ethiopia and Pakistan. Ambassador Mesganu Arga, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, acknowledged both Pakistan and Ethiopia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen their diplomatic and trade relations. He highlighted Ethiopia’s commitment to transforming policies to increase international trade and attract more international investment.

At the end of the session, TDAP organized successful B2B meetings between Pakistani businesses and Ethiopian companies in diverse sectors such as pharmaceuticals and surgical goods, agriculture and food companies specializing in rice, pulses, lentils, sesame seeds, and spices, as well as tour operators and tea and coffee industries.