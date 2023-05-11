TECNO Mobile reduces prices of some of its popular models

LAHOR-TECNO Mobile, a leading mobile phone brand in Pakistan, has taken a step to show its strong commitment to its loyal customers by reducing the prices of some of its popular models including Camon 19 Neo, Spark 8c, Pova Neo, Pop 5 LTE.

The Camon 19 Neo, previously offered at Rs 57,999, is now available for only 44,999. Similarly, the Spark 8C price has now been reduced to Rs 36,999 from its previous price of 43,999. The Pova Neo phone is now offered at a price of 34,999 instead of the previous price of 43,999. Lastly, the POP 5 LTE, previously priced at Rs 32,999, is now available for only 24,999. TECNO has always been dedicated to offering its users the best possible mobile phone experience at an affordable price. By lowering its mobile phone prices, TECNO Mobile ensures that its customers can continue to use their favourite brand’s devices without worrying about economic hardships.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Pakistan, stated: “At TECNO, we understand the challenges that our customers are facing in these uncertain times, and we are committed to providing them with affordable, high-quality products. Our decision to reduce the prices of our popular models reflects our commitment to our customers and our willingness to go the extra mile to make them happy.”

TECNO’s commitment to its customers is evident in its decision to reduce prices despite the rising inflation and the decreasing buying power of the people. With this move, TECNO Mobile has once again proven that it is a brand that cares about its customers and is willing to go the extra mile to make them happy. TECNO customers can now enjoy their favourite brand’s devices without worrying about economic hardships.