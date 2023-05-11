Temperature soars, reaches 38°C in Lahore

LAHORE - The provincial capital experienced 38 degree Celsius temperature on Wednesday, with a predic­tion of gradual increase in tem­perature in the next couple of days. According to a spokes­man for Pakistan Meteoro­logical Department, day tem­perature in most parts of the province including the provin­cial capital is likely to cross 40 degree Celsius, with no chance of showers during the next 15 days. “Weather remained dry in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours, while same weather conditions are expected in plain areas,” daily weather report said. Tues­day’s recorded highest maxi­mum temperature’s (°C): Mithi, Chhor, Turbat 44, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jacobabad and Lasbella 43.