'Terrorist' shot dead by police in Karachi

An alleged terrorist, who attacked a foreign resident, was shot dead by a security officer in Malir Sukhan area of Karachi on Wednesday.

Police officials said the incident took place near Pak China Shipyard, where the suspect attacked a foreigner. The police official tasked to provide security to the person under attack opened fire and killed the suspect. Another police constable was also injured in the exchange of fire.

The officials further said a SMG and other items have been recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist, while the bomb disposal squad has been summoned for inspection.

Security was provided to the foreign resident by the police. An investigation has been launched into the incident, the officials added.