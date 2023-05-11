Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered: Police

FAISALABAD - The Sargodha Road police have arrested three dacoits, while their two accomplices managed to escape.

A spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the police conducted a raid near Noorpur grave­yard and arrested three members of a dacoit gang including Usman, Sarfraz. However, their two ac­complices— Asif and Ghulam Muhiyuddin, man­aged to escape from the scene.

The police recovered looted money, a motorcy­cle, mobile phone, illegal weapons and other items from them, he added.

MAN ENDS LIFE BY HANGING HIMSELF

A man committed suicide under mysterious cir­cumstances in his uncle’s house in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A spokesperson said here on Wednesday that 22-year-old Abrar Iftikhar of Nankana Sahib had come to see his uncle Gulzar Ahmad in Chak No 155-RB Panwan, where he reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan for unknown reasons.

The police took the body into custody and dis­patch it to mortuary for post-mortem, while fur­ther investigation was under progress, he added.