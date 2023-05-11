Three-day multidisciplinary Int’l conference starts in Khairpur

SUKKUR- The three day multidisciplinary international conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering Technology (IMCEET-2023) organized by the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology & Skill Development, Khairpur Mirs in collaboration with Sindh Higher Education Commission (Sindh HEC) and MUET SZAB Campus, Khairpur on Wednesday. Former Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, who inaugurated the conference, in his address said that skill development education is very important for the youth of Sindh, as well as for the youth of Khairpur. He recalled that over 50 years ago there was free education, boarding and Lodging when the Khairpur had a status of State, adding that unemployment is a big issue in Sindh and Pakistan and it was very difficult to cope it, but the government, under the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, provided domestic as well as foreign scholarships to the youth to educate them and meet the challenges. He said that establishing a Technical University was a difficult task, but he executed the decision and added that there was no such university in the other provinces. He said that then GOC of Pano Aqil had told him to establish a technical university there, but he preferred to establish it in Khairpur to promote the Technical and Skill education in this district. He said that he will try to get more funds allocated in coming budget for the promotion of the technical education. Former CM emphasized that in the contemporary world, there is a dire need for research which is the key to innovations and technologies.