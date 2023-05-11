Training camps begin for National Games under SBP banner  

LAHORE - The training camps for different games got underway on the directions of Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Dr Asif Tufail at various venues for preparations for the 34th National Games, scheduled to be held at Quetta. Dr Asif said on Wednesday that around 300 players and team officials have reached Nishtar Park Sports Complex for training purposes. “In the first phase, the training camps of Gymnastic, Baseball, Taekwondo, Cycling, Rugby, Rowing, Tennis, Basketball, Bodybuilding, Judo, Karate and Squash will be organized at different venues.” He said that Sports Board Punjab will provide best facilities including top class food during the training camps. “We want to decorate our teams with the best training so that they can carve out remarkable results in the National Games,” he added.