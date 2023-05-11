Thursday, May 11, 2023
Two robbers shot dead after robbery in Okara

Web Desk
5:10 PM | May 11, 2023
Two bandits were killed in an alleged police encounter near Renala Bypass the other day. 

Police said five bandits committed a robbery at a house. The police chased the suspects and had a fierce crossfire with them on Peer Di Hatti Road, in which two robbers were killed. Police claimed two suspects received bullets from their own accomplices and later expired. Three others escaped.

A search operation is underway to arrest the runaway suspects. Police shifted the bodies for autopsies and registered a case.

