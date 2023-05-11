UN calls for end to violence sparked after Imran Khan's arrest

The UN Secretary-General has called for an end to the violence that has continued across parts of Pakistan, following the arrest a day earlier of former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, UN chief António Guterres, took note of the ongoing protests, and called “for all parties to refrain from violence.”

Guterres “calls for all parties to refrain from violence. He stresses the need to respect the right to peaceful assembly”, the short statement continued.

The UN chief also urged the authorities “to respect due process and the rule of law in proceedings brought against former Prime Minister Khan.”

Khan, who served as prime minister for four years from 2018, was remanded in custody for eight days, in relation to the charges relating to an alleged illegal transfer of land.

Tuesday’s arrest of the PTI chief was carried out by dozens of security officers, who took him into custody on premises of the Islamabad High Court, sparking widespread protests from his supporters.

Hundreds of people have been arrested nationwide, and eight have died during the protests so far, with hundreds injured.

With protests continuing, mobile internet, and access to social media, was reportedly down on Wednesday, while schools and universities in Punjab – Pakistan’s most populous state - were closed.

At least 25 police vehicles set alight, and 130 officers injured during clashes, with some official buildings looted.