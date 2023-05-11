University of Turbat honoured with Education Excellence Award

QUETTA - The University of Turbat (UoT) has been honored with the “Education Excellence Award” by the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, for the promotion of quality educa­tion and exceptional contri­butions in the region. The award was presented at a summit organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (RCCI) at the Aiwan-e-Sadar on 3rd May 2023, said a handout issued here on Wednes­day. University of Turbat’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Jan Muhammad, attended the ceremony and received the award from the president of Pakistan on behalf of the University of Turbat. Com­menting on the recognition of the university at the highest level, the Vice-Chancellor ex­pressed his deep gratitude to the president of Pakistan for this honour and expressed his resolve to continue efforts for providing high-quality education and values-based guidance to the students for shaping the future of the country. It may be mentioned here that other philanthro­pists and educationists, in­cluding Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, head of the Akhuwat Foundation, Lahore Univer­sity of Management Sciences (LUMS), IBA Karachi, NUML and other renowned universi­ties were also conferred with awards during the ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.