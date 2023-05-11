Violent mob shoot at, injure cop of Islamabad police

Islamabad-A cop of Islamabad police was allegedly shot and injured by a violent mob of PTI during a protest demonstration on Srinagar Highway here on Wednesday, informed sources.

The injured cop was rushed to hospital where he was identified as Khadim Hussain, they said. A police spokesman also confirmed that a cop suffered bullet injury when protestors of a political party opened indiscriminate firing on police. “Miscreants fired at a cop with a 12 bore shotgun,” he said.

Police have registered a case against the accused and launched a manhunt to trace him out with help of CCTV footage.

Also, the mobs of PTI torched office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area and Police Station Ramna during a fresh wave of attacks against law enforcement agencies on second consecutive day of protest demonstrations that broke out after the arrest of former premier/ PTI Chief Imran Khan in a corruption case.

Following the orders of PTI leaders, tens of hundreds of supporters, workers and leaders of Imran Khan’s party assembled on Srinagar Highway and near Police Lines Headquarters and started scuffling with police.

They blocked roads for traffic and also harassed the passengers and commuters.

The violent protestors-most of them were Afghan nationals and equipped with weapons, rods and sticks, assaulted the cops physically. Many others pelted police with stones and damaged public property. Police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge to disperse the protestors of PTI.

A large number of PTI workers, under the leadership of leader Amir Mughal, assembled at Chungi Number 26 and agitated against the arrest of the PTI chief. They blocked road by burning tyres and pelted vehicles with stones besides harassing passengers. The miscreants also caught some cops on duty and thrashed them badly.

The violent attack on police by protestors left many cops injured who were moved to hospital for medical treatment.

Following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a heavy contingent of riot gear police, led by DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, reached at the spot and started shelling on the violent mob to disperse them.

A video went viral on social media in which a miscreant of PTI was provoking the mob to target DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari to punish him for raiding Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, a group of 150 protesters of PTI reached the Faizabad Interchange and staged a protest by blocking roads for traffic movement. The mob tortured Inspector Ijaz of the capital city police and snatched his wireless set. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Earlier, scores of PTI protestors encircled Police Lines Headquarters by throwing stones on buildings, setting green belts and trees on fire and chanting slogans against the PM Shehbaz Sharif, IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan.

Traffic remained jammed on almost all the roads leading to Islamabad during the tug of war between Islamabad police and supporters of Imran Khan.

The police repelled the blatant attack of the PTI mob on Police Lines Headquarters. Reportedly, some miscreants of PTI removed the uniform of cops.

A mob of PTI uprooted the railway track at Tarnol besides closing railway crossing triggering a massive traffic jam on GT Road.

Police were battling with violent mobs of PTI in G-11, H-11 and on Srinagar Highway when another gang of PTI protestors assembled at Zero Point and blocked the roads for traffic. A large number of irate protestors, having rods and bricks, could be seen attacking public transport and other vehicles in a video that went viral on social media. Unfortunately, no cop of Islamabad police was on duty in Zero Point to control law and order and to repel the attack of PTI goons who were daringly challenging the writ of state.

A police spokesman shared a tweet saying angry mobs of PTI are involved in blocking traffic at Tarnol, Zero Point and other areas of Islamabad and harassing the females, children and other passengers on board.

He said that police had repelled attacks of PTI miscreants on Police Lines Headquarters. He said that the angry mob set SP Industrial Zone Office a blaze while reducing all the record into ashes. He also said that Police Station Ramna was also torched by the PTI protestors. A van was also burnt by the mob. He said that the protestors had took law of land into hands and the police would initiate legal action against them as per law.

He said that the police have requested the Interior Ministry to deploy troops of the Pakistan Army in the federal capital to control the law and order situation.

“The companies of the Pakistan Army are advancing to duty points in Islamabad,” he said, adding that Pakistan Rangers and police would also assist the army to maintain law and order and to protect lives and property of the public.

The police spokesman said that since the PTI leaders and workers went berserk in the capital, therefore, the women and children should prefer to stay indoors and to avoid unnecessary traveling on roads.

Likewise, Islamabad Capital Police devised a comprehensive traffic plan to regulate traffic rush in the federal capital. CTO/ SSP Syed Mustafa Tanvir supervised the duties of cops of traffic police and placed diversions at various points to divert traffic on alternative routes.