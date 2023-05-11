Violent Protests

Following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran, protests continued all over the country on Wednesday with multiple reports of violence. The nature of the protests has been concerning to witness considering the damage that has been done to public infrastructure and state assets. At the end of the day, most of the consequences will have to be borne by the common man who is already burdened by the multiple crises facing the country.

In light of the escalating situation, the federal government sanctioned the deployment of army troops in Punjab province. With military installations being stormed and public property being set on fire, this was a likely development. The reaction from the protesters has even forced PTI leaders to distance themselves from the violence, while others such as Taimur Khan Jhagra have been asking protesters to not let their emotions get the better of them.

The reports emerging from Peshawar are also quite concerning as at least three bodies and more than 20 people were brought to the Lady Reading Hospital following clashes with security forces. In fact, the interim provincial administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also requisitioned the armed forces by writing a letter to the interior ministry. The scale of devastation and violence is alarming as PTI protesters in the capital were lobbing petrol bombs and throwing stones at officers. The rage appears to be indiscriminate as Edhi ambulances transporting injured persons to the hospital were also being attacked.

It is critical that the situation is brought under control. This does not mean violence against protestors or raids at the residences of party leaders. Such actions will only further widen the chasm of trust between the state and the protestors. With the country experiencing an economic and security crisis at the same time, we can ill afford a continuation of this chaos and violence on the streets.