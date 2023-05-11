Thursday, May 11, 2023
Wild poliovirus detected in sewage samples of two districts

May 11, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -     Wild poliovirus has been detected in sewage sam­ples from Peshawar and Hangu districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. 

The virus was found in an environmental sam­ple collected from Naray Khuwar site in Peshawar and in another collected from Civil Hospital-Jani Chowk site in Hangu on April 10.

According to the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, the two detect­ed viruses are genetically linked to poliovirus that was found in the environment in Nangarhar, Af­ghanistan in January this year. 

Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has said that Pakistan and Af­ghanistan are fighting the battle against polio and will continue to work together to eradicate it. 

“As the only two endemic countries, the risk of cross-border transmission is ever-present. It a cause of concern, but this prompt detection is most crucial to enable us to take the necessary steps to protect children from polio,” he said. 

Urging parents to ensure polio vaccination, the minister said, “The presence of poliovirus in our environment means our children are constantly at risk. To protect them from lifelong disability, it is critical for parents and caregivers to vaccinate their children in the upcoming May campaign and in every campaign.”

Agencies

