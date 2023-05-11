Zero-tolerance policy against miscreants, says Punjab CM

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday chaired an important meeting at his office aimed at maintaining peace and law and or­der in the province. During the meeting, several key decisions were made including the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy against the miscreants. To ensure public safety in Mianwali, it was decided to call in the army to maintain law and order in the district. Additionally, security measures will be increased at sensitive locations, and cases will be filed against miscreants under the Anti-Terrorism Act. As a precautionary measure, colleges and uni­versities throughout Punjab will be closed for the next two days while medical colleges will remain open. The decision to close or keep schools open was deferred till late in the night. The CM empha­sized that anyone who attacked the State of Paki­stan would be punished. He sought a report on the damages caused by incidents of arson. The govern­ment will take strict legal action against those who attack public and private property, he added. The caretaker CM promised to take necessary measures to protect the lives and properties of the people and maintain law and order in the province. During the meeting, the law and order situation in the province was reviewed in detail, as Punjab IG Police Usman Anwar gave a briefing on incidents of rioting, arson, and attacks on police. Concerned officials includ­ing the Information Minister Amir Mir, ACS, ACS (Home), Secretary Law, Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO, Commissioner & DC Lahore, and others, at­tended the meeting, while divisional commission­ers and RPOs participated via video link.