Zimbabwe lifts all COVID-19 restrictive measures

HARARE - The Zimbabwean government on Tuesday lifted all measures that it had put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic after the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the pandemic no longer a public health emergency of international concern. The decision was announced by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa during a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday. “After the World Health Organization released a statement indicating that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the government has directed that the mandatory wearing of face masks be lifted, all border measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 be lifted with immediate effect and tourists should no longer be required to produce COVID-19 vaccination certificates at ports of entry or at tourist’s resorts around the country,” Mutsvangwa said.