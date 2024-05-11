56th meeting of IUB Academic Council held

BAHAWALPUR - The 56th meeting of the Academic Council of the Islamia University of Ba­hawalpur was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar.

In the meeting, Director Academics Prof Dr Jawad Iqbal reviewed the imple­mentation of the deci­sions made in the previous meeting.

The participants ap­proved the revised BS Bio­medical Engineering and BS Electrical Engineering Tech­nology syllabus. According to the National Technology Council notification, the stu­dents with FSC Pre-Medical have been approved for ad­mission in BS Electrical En­gineering Technology.

On this occasion, agenda items related to the De­partment of Translation Studies, the Department of Information Technology, and the Department of Ar­chitecture were also con­sidered. Revised syllabus of MS Information Technology approved.

The revised admission policy was approved for Bachelor of Architecture 5-year programme as per Architecture Council policy.

In the meeting, the recon­stitution of the University Anti-Plagiarism Standing Committee and the adop­tion of the Anti-Plagiarism Committee Vision 2 were approved.

The syllabus of the De­partment of Plant Breeding and Genetics was discussed. The implementation of the Higher Education Commis­sion Graduate Policy 2023 was approved.

The official name of the Directorate of Advanced Studies and Research was approved.

The policy of the Post­doctoral Fellowship Pro­gramme was also discussed in the meeting. Deans, heads of teaching, and administra­tive departments were pres­ent in the meeting.