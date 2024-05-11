AC allows presidential immunity to Zardari in NAB references

ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana has accepted application filed by lawyers of President Asif Ali Zardari seeking presidential immunity in the references against him in NAB. In the detailed order issued here yesterday, the judge stated that since the petitioner Asif Ali Zardari has been elected as President of Pakistan, no proceedings can be initiated against him as provided under Article 248(2) of Constitution of Pakistan. The order further stated that the proceedings to the extent of Asif Ali Zardari are stayed keeping in view the immunity. There are four NAB references against Asif Ali Zardari including Toshakhana reference, Parklane reference, Thatta water supply reference and Fake Bank accounts reference. The fifth reference against him has already been sent to the Sindh Banking Court. President Zardari has been granted presidential immunity in the Toshakhana and Parklane reference as of now. Order in remaining two references will be passed soon as well. Article 248(2) stated that, “No criminal proceedings whatsoever shall be instituted or continued against the President or the Governor in any court during his term in office.”