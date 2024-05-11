Saturday, May 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

AIOU inks MoU with PDC

APP
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Premium Diagnostic Center, Islamabad (PDC) to provide lab facilities to employees at discounted rates.

Vice Chancellor, of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood presided over the ceremony.

Dr. Nasir said that the welfare and good health of our employees and their families is our priority, healthy person always performs his duties with full zest.

The MoU was signed by Registrar, AIOU, Raja Umer Yunis, and Director, Corporate Relations, PDC, Muhammad Rashid. President, of the Academic Staff Association (ASA), Dr. Iqbal, President, of the Employees Welfare Association (EWA), Yasir Mehmood, the Medical Officer, Dr. Hira, and other employees were also present at the ceremony.

According to the details of the MoU, PDC will provide facilities for Lab tests at discounted rates to AIOU employees and their families, a 50% discount on medical tests, and a 35% discount on radiology.

Pak fishing industry attractive to Chinese: PCJCCI 

PDC will also provide free home sample collection service and other health facilities including x-rays and ultrasound at the doorstep.

EWA is actively working for the welfare of the AIOU employees by signing different MoUs and collaborations to facilitate employees. President, EWA, Yasir Muhammad said that we will continue our efforts for the welfare of the employees and AIOU.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1715407753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024