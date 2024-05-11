Saturday, May 11, 2024
All Pakistan University Libraries Convention held at Bahria University

APP
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The librarians of universities of the country in their 1st All Pakistan University Libraries Convention, have emphasized on development and upgradation of libraries according to the needs of the digital age. They also highlighted the role of university librar­ies for enlightening young generations by provid­ing conducive atmosphere and latest literature. The convention was held in the Bahria University, Kara­chi in collaboration with all the professional asso­ciations of libraries including Pakistan Federation of Library Alumni, Pakistan Library Association, National Library Association, Pakistan Library Club and Sindh College Library Association. The event at­tracted over 200 registrations and was attended by 150 university librarians from Kashmir to Sindh’s universities, as well as representatives from college and school libraries from all over Pakistan.

APP

