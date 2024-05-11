Saturday, May 11, 2024
Ambassador Asim visits Pakistan’s Eventing Paris Olympics 2024

News Desk
May 11, 2024
PARIS      -   The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Asim If­tikhar Ahmad visited Pakistan’s Eventing Paris Olympics 2024 Training Camp in Sandillon France on May 9, 2024 where he met Pakistan’s Eques­trian Usman Khan and his coach Pierre Defrance. 

The Ambassador was briefed on the on-going qualification events in the run-up to Olympics. He appreciated duo efforts to secure the berth and bring laurels for Pakistan. 

The Ambassador lauded Usman’s performance in Eventing - dressage, show jumping & cross country - at the training facility in Sandillon, France. He also met and rode Pakistan’s horse MIRAJ (Eden du Ver­et). The Ambassador appreciated the passion and commitment of Pierre Defrance in training Usman Khan for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. He thanked Pierre Defrance for his hospitality extend­ed by him at his training facility in Sandillon France.

Pakistan will also be participating in javelin, shooting and other events with hopes set high for equestrian too in the Paris Olympics 2024.

