Saturday, May 11, 2024
Army officers, soldiers conferred on awards

Investiture ceremony held at Karachi Corps

Our Staff Reporter
May 11, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Army officers and soldiers of Ka­rachi Corps were conferred upon military awards at an investiture ceremony on Friday. According to the ISPR, Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar HI (M) was chief guest on the oc­casion. Awards of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Mili­tary), and Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred on Army officers and soldiers. Next of kin of nine sol­diers received Tamgha-i-Basalat on behalf of the Shuahda. As many as 14 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 19 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritori­ous services to the nation. A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony. The Corps Commander also interacted with families of Shuhada and paid rich tribute to their sacrifices, said the ISPR.

Our Staff Reporter

