Asif Zardari gets presidential exemption from Park Lane, Toshakhana references

An accountability court in Islamabad has granted President Asif Ali Zardari presidential exemption from the Park Lane and Toshakhana vehicles references.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana, presiding over the court, issued a written verdict, halting the case proceedings against the head of state.

The verdict, issued on the basis of a petition filed under Article 248 (2) on behalf of President Zardari, stated that no proceedings could continue against him while he held the position of president.

Notably, the prosecution did not oppose the president's petitions, and the court upheld that no case rulings or proceedings could be initiated against the head of state under Article 248 (2) of the constitution.

Consequently, President Zardari's petitions for presidential exemption from the cases against him were accepted.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has also filed a petition against the Toshakhana vehicles reference.

The accountability court has scheduled arguments on Nawaz Sharif's petition for May 23 and issued a notice in this regard.