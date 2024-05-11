Balbirnie’s heroics help Ireland stun Pakistan in T20I Opener

DUBLIN - Ireland, powered by Andy Bal­birnie’s commanding 77-run in­nings, upset Pakistan in a thrill­ing first T20I match of their three-game series on Friday. Chasing a challenging target of 183, Ireland secured the win with five wickets in hand and just one ball remaining.

The match at the Dublin ground saw Ireland stumble ear­ly in their chase, losing captain Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker during the powerplay with only 27 runs on the board. However, Balbirnie, alongside Harry Tec­tor, steadied the innings with a critical 77-run partnership for the third wicket. After Tector’s dismissal for 36 by Imad Wasim, Balbirnie continued to anchor the innings.

Balbirnie’s efforts were sup­ported by George Dockrell, who played a quickfire innings of 24 runs off 12 balls, featuring two sixes and a flurry of boundaries. The duo’s partnership added 39 runs, pushing Ireland closer to their target. Even after Bal­birnie’s dismissal in the pen­ultimate over, Gareth Delany and Curtis Camphermaintained their composure to steer Ireland to a historic win.

Pakistan, who were put in to bat first, had a shaky start with Mohammad Rizwan run out ear­ly. Captain Babar Azam and Saim Ayub then forged an 85-run stand to stabilize the innings. Babar, scoring a steady 57, was the top scorer for Pakistan, but his dismissal led to a middle-or­der collapse. Late innings con­tributions from Iftikhar Ahmed, who blasted 37 runs off 15 balls, helped Pakistan post a competi­tive total of 182-6.

Ireland’s bowlers, led by Craig Young with figures of 2/27, ex­ecuted their plans effectively, which played a crucial role in restricting Pakistan’s batsmen. The second match of the se­ries, promising another exciting clash, is scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.

During the post-match press conference, player of the match Andy Balbirnie shared insights into the intense final moments of the game. “I actually couldn’t watch the last over; I just went back to the tent and covered my head with a towel,” Balbirnie revealed. He emphasized his re­sponsibility in leading the team, stating, “I felt it was my duty to steer us to victory.”

Balbirnie also praised his teammate Curtis Campher for his critical role during the cli­max, “Curtis played an incred­ible ramp shot under pressure, which was phenomenal.” He reflected on the strategic part­nership with Harry Tector that set the stage for the win. “Harry and I agreed to play our natural game until the 13th over as we believed it would position us well to chase down the total,” he explained.

SCORES IN BRIEF

IRELAND 183-5 (Balbirnie

77, Tector 36, Abbas 2-36)

beat PAKISTAN 182-6

(Babar 57, Ayub 45, Young

2-27) by five wickets.