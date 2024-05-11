CDA chairman inspects ongoing development projects

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of Capital Development Author­ity (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited ongo­ing development projects on Friday, focusing on completing maintenance work, landscaping, and ensuring cost-effective implementation. The projects visited included Iran Avenue, Margalla Avenue, Margalla Avenue Extension from GT Road to M-I, and 10th Avenue, said a news release. Dur­ing his inspection of Iran Avenue, Muhammad Ali examined the median strips and surround­ing landscaping. He in­structed that the light poles installed along the Avenue should be aes­thetically enhanced. An official briefed the Chair­man about the Iran Av­enue project, highlighting its 5.8-kilometer length with dual carriageways on both sides. Initially budgeted at Rs 3.9 bil­lion, the project is now expected to be completed within Rs 3.5 billion. The chairman CDA also as­sessed Margalla Avenue, where maintenance work is nearing completion. The official informed the chairman CDA that Mar­galla Avenue spans 10.5 kilometers with dual car­riageways and is expect­ed to be completed within a budget of Rs 2.6 billion. Muhammad Ali then vis­ited Margalla Avenue Extension from GT Road to M-I, where a 3.5-ki­lometer road with dual carriageways is currently under construction.