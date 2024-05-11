Saturday, May 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Central Asian Volleyball League trophy unveiled

Staff Reporter
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   A trophy unveiling ceremony of Engro Central Asian Volleyball League was held, aiming that the event will be memorable for all participating countries starting from today (Satur­day) at Liaquat Gymnasium Pakistan Sports Complex Is­lamabad. Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chairman Ch Muhammad Yaqoob unveiled the trophy along with the cap­tains of the participating teams in the international event as six teams from Central Asian countries, including Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and hosts Pakistan, set to compete, the excitement among volleyball enthusiasts is palpable.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1715312793.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024