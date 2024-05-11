Central Asian Volleyball League trophy unveiled

LAHORE - A trophy unveiling ceremony of Engro Central Asian Volleyball League was held, aiming that the event will be memorable for all participating countries starting from today (Satur­day) at Liaquat Gymnasium Pakistan Sports Complex Is­lamabad. Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chairman Ch Muhammad Yaqoob unveiled the trophy along with the cap­tains of the participating teams in the international event as six teams from Central Asian countries, including Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and hosts Pakistan, set to compete, the excitement among volleyball enthusiasts is palpable.