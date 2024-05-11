China, Pakistan agree to accelerate CPEC cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, met with Zhao Chenxin, Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission of Chian (NDRC), here on Friday at the NDRC headquarters.

Both the sides agreed to enhance bilateral relations and accelerate cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Accompanying him were Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Syed Tariq Fatemi, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi, and other senior officials from the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, Gwadar Pro reported.

Recalling the launch of CPEC more than a decade ago, the minister remarked, “The decade of CPEC has been a remarkable journey. Since 2013, the relevant institutions from both sides have worked as one team and successfully implemented key energy and physical infrastructure projects, laying a strong foundation for the next phase of CPEC.”

Zhao Chenxin appreciated the role and leadership of Minister Iqbal in making CPEC a success, stating, “You are greatly respected for your valuable contribution towards CPEC.”

While reviewing the progress during the first phase of CPEC, both the sides expressed their resolve to accelerate the high-quality development of the project as it transitions to its next phase.

Recalling the five corridors announced by Vice Premier He Lifeng during his visit to Pakistan last year, the Minister for Planning renewed the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to enhance the socio-economic benefits of CPEC, significantly improving the lives and livelihoods of the people.

Emphasising the importance of deepening bilateral energy cooperation, Ahsan Iqbal conveyed to the Chinese side the interest of the government of Pakistan in diversifying the country’s energy mix through a transition towards clean and renewable energy.

In that context, he sought the Chinese government’s continued cooperation and support for the early implementation of the Azad Pattan and Kohala Hydel Power Projects.

Recalling the consensus achieved by both sides on the early implementation of the ML-I and KKH realignment projects, Prof Iqbal reiterated the strategic significance of these projects and highlighted the benefits of enhanced connectivity for both countries.

In that context, they agreed to accelerate internal procedures for their early implementation.

Both sides also discussed enhancing road and highway infrastructure cooperation, including by signing four MoUs for launching technical studies on D I Khan-Zhob Road, Mirpur-Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Motorway, Babusar Tunnel, and Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway.

Underscoring the importance of industrial cooperation, both sides agreed to implement the Industrial Cooperation Framework Agreement and develop an action plan for the modernization of the industry, agriculture, and mines and minerals sectors.

Both China and Pakistan would prioritise cooperation on artificial intelligence and agricultural modernisation in the second phase of CPEC.

The socio-economic development of Balochistan, including Gwadar, remains a top priority for both governments. In that context, both sides agreed to enhance the connectivity of the coastal city of Gwadar, including by constructing the Eastbay Expressway to fully harness the potential of its port and industrial zone.

Both sides also agreed to hold the next round of CPEC’s Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), to be co-chaired by Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, before the Prime Minister’s visit to China.