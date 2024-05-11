CM Gandapur slams Centre for ‘high power tariff, worst load-shedding’ in KP

Vows to launch interest-free loan programme for jobless youth | Will not remain silent on injustice | Federal govt owes Rs1.51 trillion to KP over net hydel profi.

DI KHAN - Lambasting the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led federal govern­ment over expensive electricity and “worst load-shedding”, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa’s outspoken Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday asked the Centre to pay its KP dues.

Speaking at a press conference in DI Khan, the provincial chief execu­tive said: “Electricity is being sup­plied to our people at high rates.” “It would be their mistake if they [Cen­tre] think that we will remain silent on this injustice,” he warned. Moving on to the economic challenges and the upcoming first budget of the CM Gandapur-led government, the pro­viral chief executive said: “There is a deficit of more than Rs450 billion.”

The federal government had to clear KP’s Rs1.51 trillion dues un­der Net Hydel Profit, he added. “In the [previous] PTI’s term, electricity was being provided at Rs15 per unit. [But] now, the utility’s rate is Rs65 per unit and it is not even available.” “I am not seeking charity for our peo­ple,” he told the federal government.

The KP CM, in March, had warned the federal government that his prov­ince would move the court of law to recover dues from the Centre. KP had fully restored the free treatment facili­ty on Sehat Insaf Card across province, the CM said, adding that they were making efforts to improve healthcare facilities at the public hospitals.

He announced that they were work­ing on new projects to produce cheap electricity, adding that the power gen­erated by the projects would be sup­plied to the province. The KP chief minister noted that those who give and take bribes were equally guilty. He vowed to eliminate the culture of corruption from the institution and warned of strict punishment for those found involved in corrupt practices. “I will not transfer anyone, but will fire,” In a bid to facilitate the masses, the chief minister said that they would launch an interest-free loan pro­gramme for jobless youth.

“The individual will be sent to jail if found involved in the misuse of the loan.” Responding to a question about the next budget, the KP CM said: “It will be people-friendly.” To another query, the chief minister said that the government would introduce a new system to tackle the menace of drugs. “Drug tests would be conducted at the educational institutions.” The chief minister said that the provincial government would legislate to hand down the death penalty to those in­volved in ice and heroin peddling.