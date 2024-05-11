CM Maryam approves project to provide spectacles, hearing aids to 0.7m students

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has greenlit a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing the well-being of students across the province.

Under the newly approved project, approximately 0.7 million students in Punjab will benefit from the provision of glasses and hearing aids.

The project entails a comprehensive screening process to identify students with vision and hearing impairments in both government and private schools across Punjab.

Those found to have weak eyesight or hearing will receive necessary support in the form of glasses and hearing aids.

In a recent meeting with an AT scale delegation, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz discussed various educational initiatives, including the provision of internet services in schools and addressing the nutritional needs of schoolgoing children.

Emphasising the importance of inter-departmental collaboration, the meeting also focused on enhancing the capacity of schoolteachers.

CM Maryam Nawaz declared plans to establish the first government schools for autistic children in Lahore, underscoring her commitment to inclusive education.