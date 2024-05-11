CM Maryam inaugurates 3 mega health projects

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday inaugurated the ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ project at the Lahore Fort Alamgiri Gate as she inspected the ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ project. She reviewed provision of medicines treatment facilities at the ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ and communicated with the staff members. She also inspected the clinic-on-well ultrasound van and also inspected the rural ambulance being provided for the women of the rural areas. She entrusted an additional 100 Rural Ambulance Service (1034) for rural areas. She also made a brief journey by riding on the ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ van. She handed over the symbolic key of Rural Ambulance to the Health Department officials. She also inaugurated the “Doctor at Every Health Center” project.

The CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was informed during the briefing that 200 clinics on wheels have been established for the residents of Semi-Urban and Katchi Abadis. The ‘Clinic-On-Wheel’ will be staffed by doctors, LHVs and vaccinators. Free medicines and ultrasound facilities will also be provided. The CM visited Mazar-e-Iqbal and recited Fateha. She prayed for the success of every public welfare project including ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’. The Chief Minister while addressing the inaugural ceremony said, “She is thankful that Allah Almighty has given success in achieving another goal in the health sector. I commend both the Health Ministers and Secretary Health along with their team and also congratulate them. During the last five years whatever Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif did the right things have been unfortunately reversed. Whenever I start any welfare project then Nawaz Sharif turns out to be the happiest. Seeing the happiness and satisfaction on the face of Nawaz Sharif, I feel that my hard work has been fulfilled. I cannot explain the satisfaction and joy on the faces of patients when I went to deliver them medicines. I am happy that a health facility is being taken to the doorstep of people”. The chief minister stated that it was not just a vehicle but a whole clinic which will be established at the doorstep of the people.

The ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ program was started so that the poor did not have to go to the hospital for minor ailments. People are so busy earning bread and butter for their children that they cannot spare time for their health.

“I paid tribute to Shahbaz Sharif for launching the ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ program. Shahbaz Sharif, you will be happy to know that your daughter has added 200 ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ in this program”. She explained that ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ will have one doctor, one LHV and one dispenser. ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ will have medical tests, free medicines and screening facilities. ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ will have vaccination, antenatal care facilities, malaria, diabetes and paediatric treatment facilities. ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ will be located around cities in those areas where health facilities are not available and citizens have to go far away for their treatment.

‘Clinic-On-Wheels’ will provide treatment to the people’s doorstep, six days a week from 9:00 am till 3:00 pm. 4 million people will receive medical facilities from ‘Clinic-On-Wheels’. A field hospital project has also been launched so as to provide health facilities to the people at their doorstep. Two to three thousand patients are provided free treatment in the field hospitals. I am myself monitoring the field hospital project and taking feedback from the patients over the phone. Not a single complaint has been received from the field hospital even after the passing of so many days. I commend Secretary Ali Jan. The Punjab government has added 100 ambulances in the ambulance service. Ambulances will provide free service to pick up and drop pregnant women. More than 500 ambulances are doing this previously and 100 more ambulances have been added. Ambulances will take pregnant women from their homes to the hospital and then drop them back home from the hospital. We are introducing a comprehensive program for the presence of doctors in government hospitals, BHUs and RHCs. There will not be a single government-level health facility in Punjab where a doctor is not available. We are overcoming a shortage of nurses and paramedical staff. We are introducing a new policy under which local doctors of each district will be given a priority for getting jobs in hospitals. We are hiring 500 consultants in the Punjab government’s health centers. The vehicles and containers can be used for treatment and not for protests. I would like to congratulate the doctors of Jinnah Hospital for undertaking a child’s successful kidney transplant. It has been decided that cardiac treatment facilities along with paediatric treatment facilities will be provided in every district of Punjab. In the first phase, state-of-the-art cardiology facilities are being established in eight districts of Punjab. It is difficult to transport heart patients from one city to another. I am striving to launch a free insulin program in Punjab. I wish to increase the service program at your doorstep on a daily basis. People will not find deficiency in our hard work and sincere efforts so as to provide maximum facilities to the people.

Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, Provincial Minister P&SHC Khawaja Imran Nazir, Provincial Minister SHC&ME Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin, Assembly Members Aoun Chaudhry, Sania Ashiq, Ghazali Butt, Secretaries, CCPO, CTO and other officers were also present on the occasion.