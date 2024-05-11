CM’s directives reinforce merit, accountability: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Divi­sion, Engineer Aamir Khattak, di­rected Deputy Commissioners of all districts on Friday to ensure proper implementation of Chief Minister Punjab’s good gover­nance initiatives. He emphasized the importance of merit and ac­countability, as per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz. Various performance in­dicators have been established to evaluate administrative officers’ performance, fostering healthy competition between districts to benefit the public.

Field officers are urged to ac­tively participate in this competi­tion, which aims to alleviate peo­ple’s issues. Khattak instructed Deputy Commissioners to visit District Headquarters Hospital weekly, while Assistant Commis­sioners should make frequent visits to Tehsil Headquarters to assess patient facilities and re­port any deficiencies promptly for swift resolution. Additionally, District Medical Officers (DMOs) are tasked with enhancing the education system’s quality by improving teacher attendance, facilities, and student enrollment.

These directives were empha­sized during a review meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee at the Commission­er’s office, attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Addition­al Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Director Lo­cal Government Sibtain Kazmi, assistant commissioners of Rawalpindi district, and other concerned officers. Deputy Com­missioners from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Murree participat­ed via video link. Khattak high­lighted the appointment of new officers across the division, ex­pecting positive changes in their respective areas. He stressed the importance of administra­tive officers keeping their offices open for the public and working solely on merit. Furthermore, he called for the continuation of the special campaign against hoard­ers and the arrangement of re­fresher courses for Magistrates to enhance their skills.