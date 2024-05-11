CM’s directives reinforce merit, accountability: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, directed Deputy Commissioners of all districts on Friday to ensure proper implementation of Chief Minister Punjab’s good governance initiatives. He emphasized the importance of merit and accountability, as per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz. Various performance indicators have been established to evaluate administrative officers’ performance, fostering healthy competition between districts to benefit the public.
Field officers are urged to actively participate in this competition, which aims to alleviate people’s issues. Khattak instructed Deputy Commissioners to visit District Headquarters Hospital weekly, while Assistant Commissioners should make frequent visits to Tehsil Headquarters to assess patient facilities and report any deficiencies promptly for swift resolution. Additionally, District Medical Officers (DMOs) are tasked with enhancing the education system’s quality by improving teacher attendance, facilities, and student enrollment.
These directives were emphasized during a review meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee at the Commissioner’s office, attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Director Local Government Sibtain Kazmi, assistant commissioners of Rawalpindi district, and other concerned officers. Deputy Commissioners from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Murree participated via video link. Khattak highlighted the appointment of new officers across the division, expecting positive changes in their respective areas. He stressed the importance of administrative officers keeping their offices open for the public and working solely on merit. Furthermore, he called for the continuation of the special campaign against hoarders and the arrangement of refresher courses for Magistrates to enhance their skills.