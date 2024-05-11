Coastal conservation

Sea View Karachi, a coastal com­munity in Pakistan renowned for its scenic beaches and recreation­al opportunities, faces significant pollution challenges. These issues, such as untreated sewage, industri­al waste, and littering, adversely af­fect public health, water quality, and marine life. Despite these obstacles, Sea View remains popular, empha­sising the need for proactive mea­sures to mitigate pollution.

Pollution in Sea View arises from diverse sources, including oil spills, plastic debris, and chemical pollut­ants, all posing threats to marine ecosystems. Cleanup campaigns and awareness initiatives aim to combat these problems, stressing the importance of preventive ac­tions to protect coastal habitats.

Efforts to address pollution in­volve collaboration among resi­dents, businesses, and government agencies, advocating for stricter regulations, waste reduction, and educational programmes. However, challenges like resource constraints and coordination issues persist, highlighting the need for increased investment, better coordination, and heightened public awareness.

To ensure long-term sustainabili­ty, a comprehensive approach must be adopted, integrating advanced monitoring, community engage­ment, renewable energy adoption, and ecosystem restoration strate­gies. Effective regulation and en­forcement measures require collab­oration among government bodies, stakeholders, and the public.

Community involvement plays a crucial role in Sea View’s upkeep, with a focus on waste management through cleanup drives and aware­ness campaigns. Stakeholders par­ticipate in educational workshops and ecotourism activities to instill a sense of ownership and respon­sibility. These efforts aim to pre­serve Sea View’s natural beauty as a symbol of Karachi’s history and identity for future generations.

M. ROHAAN SHEIKH,

Karachi.