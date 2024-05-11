CS visits office of Board of Revenue

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited the office of Board of Revenue. IG Punjab, Secretary Home, Secretary Finance, Secretary C&W, DG PDMA and other officers were also present.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed welcomed the Chief Secretary. Secretary Board of Revenue ShafqatullahMushtaq and other revenue officers were also present. Chief Secretary Punjab also visited various branches of Board of Revenue. The Chief Secretary reviewed the construction, repair and renovation in the Board of Revenue. SMBR Nabil Javed briefed the Chief Secretary on the ongoing projects under the Board of Revenue. SMBR NabeelJaved said that the Board of Revenue is moving towards digitization as per the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif. All revenue related data is being digitized.

SMBR also briefed the Chief Secretary on progress in priority projects. Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that the main objective is to ensure timely provision of facilities to the citizens. Punjab Chief Minister has clear instructions to complete all projects on time.