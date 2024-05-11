DC Sukkur reviews ongoing development projects

SUKKUR - Deputy Com­missioner Sukkur Raja MB Dharejo on Friday has direct­ed all officers to pay special attention for solving the prob­lems of the people. He gave this directive while chairing a review meeting of all district officers at his office. All the officers briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the on­going development projects and public interest issues in their respective departments. The DC directed all officers to pay special to address the problems faced by the masses regarding the projects from people and resolve them im­mediately. He said that the district administration was keeping an eye on the perfor­mance of all the departments.