DIG stresses strict vigilance for completion of DHPP

KOHISTAN - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan reiterated the critical importance of the Dasu Hydropower Power Project (DHPP) for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, affirming their unwavering commitment to its success. He expressed these views during his visit to the DHPP here on Friday.

Tahir Ayub Khan conducted a comprehensive assessment of the security situation at DHPP and a nearby Chinese camp he also held a meeting with police officials, dam security personnel and Chinese authorities regarding security matters. Later on, the DIG also convened a meeting with local political leaders, scholars, and community members to deliberate on peace-building efforts and strategies to enhance police effectiveness.

DIG Tahir Ayub Khan along with District Police Officer Kohistan, Mukhtiar Ahmed visited the sites of Dasu Hydro Power Project and the Chinese camp to evaluate security arrangements and address existing challenges.

The WAPDA officials and other stakeholders gave a detailed briefing regarding the security apparatus in place. Emphasising the significance of the Dasu Dam project, DIG Tahir Ayub Khan underscored the relentless efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to thwart any attempts by adversaries to disrupt the project or sow discord between Pakistan and China.

Acknowledging the cooperation extended during his visit, the DIG chaired a meeting with local police officers, during which DPO Kohistan Mukhtiar Ahmed briefed on project developments, Chinese security concerns and ongoing police operations.

Strict directives were issued to ensure rigorous security measures, including record-keeping at police checkpoints and intensified surveillance in the vicinity of the dam and the Chinese camp. The activation of the District Security Branch and swift action on intelligence inputs were also emphasized.

Engaging with community leaders and intellectuals, he reiterated the community’s commitment to peace and collaboration with law enforcement agencies. He urged stakeholders to remain vigilant against hostile elements and pledged to address concerns raised during the discussions.

Commending the exemplary performance of Kohistan Police officers, the DIG announced cash awards for outstanding personnel.