ECP reviews arrangements for by election in NA-148

MULTAN - Provincial Election Commissioner, Aijaz Anwar Chohan, paid a visit to the city to review the arrangements for by-elections in NA 148. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer and CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar gave a briefing on the election arrangements. Regional Election Commissioner Mian Muhammad Shahid and District Election Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal also participated in the meeting. Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan while addressing the meeting said that the district administration and police have been given full task for transparency in by-elections.