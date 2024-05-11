ECP reviews arrangements for by election in NA-148

MULTAN - Provincial Election Commissioner, Aijaz Anwar Chohan, paid a visit to the city to review the ar­rangements for by-elections in NA 148. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer and CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar gave a briefing on the election arrangements. Regional Election Commissioner Mian Muham­mad Shahid and District Election Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal also participated in the meet­ing. Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan while addressing the meeting said that the district administration and police have been given full task for transparency in by-elections.