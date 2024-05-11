Saturday, May 11, 2024
Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi

APP
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Commissioner Karachi Division in exercise of powers has imposed a complete ban/closure of eight unfre­quented routes under section 144 Cr.PC in order to secure Karachi and to curb possible movement of miscreants for a period of 02 months w.e.f. 08.05.2024 to 07.07.2024 within the local limits of Karachi Division.

The routes included 1. (S-3) Soomar Goth 2. (S-5) Salu Goth 3. (S-6) Salu Goth 4. (N-9) Noor Muhammad Goth 5. (N-14) Hamdard University 6. (N-15) Ham­dard University 7. (N-16) Hamdard Uni­versity and 8. (N-18) Dureji Trash Road.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of Police Stations concerned are autho­rized to register complaints under Sec­tion 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr.PC.

Furthermore, for the facilitation of general public, the following routes shall remain opened for the use of gen­eral public and inter-provincial trans­port between Sindh and Balochistan:

1. (S-1) Abbas Goth. 2. (S-2) Murad Goth. 3. (S-4) Wadera M Goth 4. (S-7) Western Bypass Road. 5. (S-8) Raees Goth 6. 

Main RCD Highway. 7. (N-10) Aftab Chowk. 8. (N-11 & N-12) Mari Chowk 9. (N-13) Band Murad and 10. (N-17) Khuda Baksh Goth link Road.

