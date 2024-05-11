Saturday, May 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor

APP
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Friday called on Sindh Governor Kam­ran Khan Tessori at the Governor’s House. During the meeting, the ambassador extended an invita­tion to the governor for leading the 2nd business and trade delegation to Ethiopia from May 26 to 31, an embassy press release said. Matters of mu­tual interests including bilateral, regional and mul­tilateral cooperation between the two countries also came under the discussion. Meanwhile, Am­bassador Jemal Beker Abdula addressed a large gathering of students at the IT Facility and appre­ciated the initiative taken by the Sindh governor for empowering the youth with modern skills.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1715312793.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024