Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI - Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Friday called on Sindh Governor Kam­ran Khan Tessori at the Governor’s House. During the meeting, the ambassador extended an invita­tion to the governor for leading the 2nd business and trade delegation to Ethiopia from May 26 to 31, an embassy press release said. Matters of mu­tual interests including bilateral, regional and mul­tilateral cooperation between the two countries also came under the discussion. Meanwhile, Am­bassador Jemal Beker Abdula addressed a large gathering of students at the IT Facility and appre­ciated the initiative taken by the Sindh governor for empowering the youth with modern skills.