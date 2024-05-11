Every possible facility being provided to Haj pilgrims: Ch Salik Hussain

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain has said the government is providing every possible facility to Hajj pilgrims.

He was addressing the seeing-off ceremony in honour of 287 pilgrims at the Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, here on Friday. Talking to pilgrims, he said they were going to be guests of Allah in the holy land and ambassadors of Pakistan, urging them to respect the Saudi laws and culture, and pray for themselves, their loved-ones, and especially for peace, prosperity, and happiness in Pakistan, and the Muslim world at large.

The pilgrims departed for Madina by Serene Air Flight ER-921 from Allama Iqbal International Airport. The minister said that those going for Hajj were fortunate, and no amount of gratitude to Allah was enough. He expressed pride and honour in being present at this moment, emphasising that it’s a joyous occasion for him that, by Allah’s grace, he was bidding farewell to his guests for the journey to the holy land. The federal minister said he himself would depart in three or four days and assess the arrangements there personally. He assured that every possible step will be taken to address any issues faced by Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and to provide them with facilities.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that the Saudi government offered VIP Hajj facilities to him, but he chose to stay with his country’s pilgrims. He mentioned that this time the arrangements would be entirely different from previous ones, and the difference would be evident. He mentioned that every pilgrim is being equipped with a mobile SIM card, including an application, to guide them in case they lose their way in Mina.

He requested pilgrims to pray for the country’s security, as prayers open many paths. Prior to this, Director Hajj Center Punjab Lahore Rizwan Shafiq and Chief Operating Officer Civil Aviation Nasir Ahmed Khan also addressed the ceremony, stating that under the special directives of the government, particularly the federal minister for religious affairs, the best facilities were being provided to the pilgrims during their journey. Chief Executive Officer Serene Airline Abdul Basit was also present at the occasion.