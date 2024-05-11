Saturday, May 11, 2024
Factory sealed for substandard production of pickle, marmalade

Our Staff Reporter
May 11, 2024
BOUREWALA   -   The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Fri­day unearthed a factory preparing sub­standard type of pickle and marmalade in bulk quantity meant to be distributed in and outside of the city. A large quantity of fungus-infected pickle and unhygienic marmalade was recovered before seal­ing the unit on the spot. According to a spokesperson of the food watchdog de­partment, the team to ensure the food-safety conducted surprise raid at the plant situated at Madina Colony was preparing the fluffy sweet and spicy food material in sizeable quantity. After through checking, the team discovered the food items weigh­ing around 1,000-kg of the both kind was stuffed in wide iron drums quoted with chemicals around its walls. It was quite in contravenous of food security criteria, added the spokesperson. There found traces of the dead and alive insects with vermons inside the production area, he said. The recovered food substance was wasted and Rs60, 000 fine was imposed on the plant’s owner. The unit was sealed with further action underway, it was said.

