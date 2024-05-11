Farmers problems to be solved on priority, says Commissionar

LARKANA - Commissioner Larkana range, Ghulam Mustafa Phull, along with Deputy Commissioner Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa reached the office of Agriculture House Larkana on Friday and heard the problems of the Abadgars and farmers and said that their problems will be solved on priority. The commissioner said that solving every problem of the farmers was his priority. Steps will also be taken to strengthen the dams of the river so that the monsoon rains can be faced in view of the climatic changes and to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. Wasin Makki Lok Chand, Dewan Ramesh Lal and Siraj Rashidi of Neoudero city requested the Commissioner Larkana that the 2 km road named after Shaheed Benazir Bhutto which is the link road from Small Industry of Larkana city to the Indus Highway. He said the work would be completed soon, which will benefit the citizens of Larkana as well as the Abadgars, whose grain can easily reach rice mills and flour mills. During the visit, Advocate Bajrani and others requested the commissioner to install CCTV cameras at places so that crimes can be controlled. Later, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Larkana planted saplings of cypress in the Agriculture Office premises.