FLF: Dedicated to the Contemplators

LAHORE - Recultivating the intellect and celebration-draped ambience of the first day of the Forman Literary Festival (FLF) might seem like an impossible feat, but not for the Ewing English Society. Under the architectural guidance of the president, Mr. Irfan-ul-Haq, and the conscientious counsel of the societal advisor, Ms. Naomi Justin, the structure of FLF again stood tall, in all its majesty and grandeur.Welcoming all into a realm that encompassed literature, arts, culture, identity, and everything in between, chronicling, constructing, deconstructing, and reconstructing a mosaic of subjects, from contemporary to the arcane, Mr. Irfan Ul Haq Chishti stated his desire to remain with “the captivating captivity of culture that emancipates masses from the shackles of xenophobic servitude and enthrones them upon the citadel of collectivism”. This amalgamation of numerous domains and perspectives fostered an optimal setting for conversation to flourish.
The second session began with a topic that resides within the heart of Pakistan, titled “Lahore: A Literary Itinerary.” Dr. Rizwan Akhtar and Dr. Shahid Imtiaz were invited to traverse the vibrant richness of culture and history through the lens of literature, under the artful moderation of Ms. Mobeena Shafqat. Lahore, a city steeped in history and cultural richness, stands as a testament to the legacy of the Mughal Empire and the era of colonialism. Its landscape, marked by monuments and historical edifices, narrates a tale of continuity embodied by the flow of the River Ravi. Within its boundaries, Lahore encapsulates a myriad of civilizations, fostering diversity and preserving memories through its streets and structures. Understanding Lahore becomes a journey akin to a Bakhtinian hallmark, where Heeramandi and the red-light district serve as controversial yet integral crescendos of its locality. Old Lahore and Anarkali emerge as focal points for the quintessential “Lahori” experience, shaping individuals and curating the essence of being. Progress in Lahore is not measured solely by economic growth but by the palpable essence that permeates its streets, fostering a sense of belonging among its inhabitants. However, amidst its allure, Lahore grapples with the echoes of colonization, both as a loss and a gain, where European influences are imprinted not just on its architecture but on its collective psyche. This sentiment is echoed by Dr. Rizwan Akhtar’s assertion that “Pakistan Studies is not history,” reflecting on the complex interplay between politics, memory, and identity. Yet, amidst its grandeur, Lahore faces challenges, with political turmoil disrupting its sanctity and neglect overshadowing hidden pockets of culture in favour of macroeconomic conglomerates. Nevertheless, poetry and literary expressionism emerge as potent tools for capturing Lahore’s essence, intertwining romanticism with realism to illuminate even its darkest facets. The second session went on a voyage, titled “Politics of Hatred: Literary Narratives of Occupation, Genocide, and Resistance,” exploring the spectre that’s been looming at the peripheries of everything for quite some time. This discussion hinged on the insightful colloquy of Dr. Shafaat Yar Khan, Professor Dr. Fatima Syeda (Chairperson of the Department of English Language and Literature, FCCU), and Dr. Furqan Tanveer, as well as MPhil scholars of FCCU, including Ms. Fiza Sami and Ms. Hira Tariq, moderated by the very competent Ms. Deewah Khattak. The discourse encompassed a multifaceted examination of Palestinian narratives, scrutinizing themes of exile, displacement, and identity formation against the backdrop of cultural and literary expressions. Exile, depicted as a punishment akin to a “living death,” has torn millions from the embrace of tradition and family, assaulting their very sense of self. Palestinian texts reveal generational divides, with narratives spanning Palestine, America, and the complex interplay between homeland and diaspora. Recent responses to displacement, such as Ibrahim Nasrullah’s poignant assertion to remain loyal to one’s exile, underscore the enduring struggle for belonging.