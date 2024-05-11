FLF: Dedicated to the Contemplators

LAHORE - Recultivating the intel­lect and celebration-draped ambience of the first day of the For­man Literary Festival (FLF) might seem like an impossible feat, but not for the Ewing Eng­lish Society. Under the architectural guidance of the president, Mr. Irfan-ul-Haq, and the conscientious counsel of the societal advisor, Ms. Naomi Justin, the structure of FLF again stood tall, in all its maj­esty and grandeur.Wel­coming all into a realm that encompassed lit­erature, arts, culture, identity, and everything in between, chronicling, constructing, decon­structing, and recon­structing a mosaic of subjects, from contem­porary to the arcane, Mr. Irfan Ul Haq Chishti stated his desire to re­main with “the captivat­ing captivity of culture that emancipates mass­es from the shackles of xenophobic servitude and enthrones them upon the citadel of col­lectivism”. This amal­gamation of numerous domains and perspec­tives fostered an opti­mal setting for conver­sation to flourish.

The second session began with a topic that resides within the heart of Pakistan, titled “La­hore: A Literary Itiner­ary.” Dr. Rizwan Akhtar and Dr. Shahid Imtiaz were invited to traverse the vibrant richness of culture and history through the lens of lit­erature, under the art­ful moderation of Ms. Mobeena Shafqat. La­hore, a city steeped in history and cultural richness, stands as a tes­tament to the legacy of the Mughal Empire and the era of colonialism. Its landscape, marked by monuments and his­torical edifices, narrates a tale of continuity em­bodied by the flow of the River Ravi. Within its boundaries, Lahore encapsulates a myriad of civilizations, fostering diversity and preserving memories through its streets and structures. Understanding Lahore becomes a journey akin to a Bakhtinian hallmark, where Heeramandi and the red-light district serve as controversial yet integral crescendos of its locality. Old Lahore and Anarkali emerge as focal points for the quintessential “Lahori” experience, shaping individuals and curat­ing the essence of be­ing. Progress in Lahore is not measured solely by economic growth but by the palpable es­sence that permeates its streets, fostering a sense of belonging among its inhabitants. However, amidst its allure, Lahore grapples with the echoes of colonization, both as a loss and a gain, where European influences are imprinted not just on its architecture but on its collective psyche. This sentiment is echoed by Dr. Rizwan Akhtar’s as­sertion that “Pakistan Studies is not history,” reflecting on the com­plex interplay between politics, memory, and identity. Yet, amidst its grandeur, Lahore faces challenges, with politi­cal turmoil disrupting its sanctity and neglect overshadowing hidden pockets of culture in fa­vour of macroeconomic conglomerates. Nev­ertheless, poetry and literary expressionism emerge as potent tools for capturing Lahore’s essence, intertwining romanticism with real­ism to illuminate even its darkest facets. The second session went on a voyage, titled “Poli­tics of Hatred: Literary Narratives of Occupa­tion, Genocide, and Resistance,” exploring the spectre that’s been looming at the periph­eries of everything for quite some time. This discussion hinged on the insightful colloquy of Dr. Shafaat Yar Khan, Professor Dr. Fatima Syeda (Chairperson of the Department of English Language and Literature, FCCU), and Dr. Furqan Tanveer, as well as MPhil scholars of FCCU, including Ms. Fiza Sami and Ms. Hira Tariq, moderated by the very competent Ms. Deewah Khattak. The discourse encompassed a multi­faceted examination of Palestinian narratives, scrutinizing themes of exile, displacement, and identity formation against the backdrop of cultural and literary expressions. Exile, de­picted as a punishment akin to a “living death,” has torn millions from the embrace of tradition and family, assaulting their very sense of self. Palestinian texts reveal generational divides, with narratives span­ning Palestine, America, and the complex inter­play between homeland and diaspora. Recent responses to displace­ment, such as Ibrahim Nasrullah’s poignant assertion to remain loyal to one’s exile, un­derscore the enduring struggle for belonging.